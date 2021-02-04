Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,910 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $27,095,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.