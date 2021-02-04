Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 45,083 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,936 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $104.73 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

