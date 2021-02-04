Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 45,349 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,315 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

