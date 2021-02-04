Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ZFSVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $411.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.38. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $259.50 and a 12-month high of $447.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

