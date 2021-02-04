Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($4.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

NYSE ZYME opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 277,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 68,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

