-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Pluralsight posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of PS opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 12.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after purchasing an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

