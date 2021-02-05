$0.03 EPS Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,857 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

HLIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,424. The stock has a market cap of $746.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

