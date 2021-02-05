$0.03 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $2,743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.01. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

