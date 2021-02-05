$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,759 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,976 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,198,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

