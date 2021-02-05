$0.04 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Q2 posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

NYSE QTWO traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,190. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $142.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 93.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.