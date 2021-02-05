-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerus’ earnings. Cerus reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerus will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cerus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 216,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 76,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 1,524,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,891. Cerus has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

