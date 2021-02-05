$0.11 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth about $2,522,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 225,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 108,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

