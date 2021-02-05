$0.12 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

CTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 69,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,474. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan bought 7,245 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,517 shares of company stock valued at $193,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

