-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.00. Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 7,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,487. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.