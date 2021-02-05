-$0.14 EPS Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.09). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 108.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 126.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $26.78 on Friday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

