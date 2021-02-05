-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

FBIO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 14,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

