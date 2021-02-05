$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heartland Express by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. 16,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,099. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
Featured Article: Oversold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.