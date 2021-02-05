$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heartland Express by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. 16,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,099. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

