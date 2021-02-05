$0.22 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $1,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.