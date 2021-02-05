-$0.23 EPS Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

IDRA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,507. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $184.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.