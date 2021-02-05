$0.23 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Radware also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Radware by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Radware by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Radware by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDWR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,809. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

