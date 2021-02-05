$0.23 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Radware also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radware.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Radware by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Radware by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Radware by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RDWR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,809. Radware has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Radware also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.
Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 7,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,809. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radware by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
Featured Story: Net Margin
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.