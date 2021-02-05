$0.27 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.51. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

PEGA stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average of $125.38. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $147.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,913 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

