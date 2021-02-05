$0.30 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. Twitter posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Twitter stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 16,841,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,735,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $57.44.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

