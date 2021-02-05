-$0.35 EPS Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 402.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.