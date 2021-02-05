$0.36 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,143. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 3,604,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

