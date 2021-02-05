$0.38 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.
FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.