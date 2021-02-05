$0.38 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

