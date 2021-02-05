$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.52. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

FFBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. 13,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

