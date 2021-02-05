$0.53 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 895,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 622,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,705 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

