$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on TEVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of TEVA opened at $12.33 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.