$0.66 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.72. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

SCHW opened at $55.20 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

