$0.70 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.05. 133,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,363. TTEC has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

