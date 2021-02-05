$0.77 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.61. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,537. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

