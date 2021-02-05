-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.
In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EDIT stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 2.10.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.
