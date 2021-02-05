-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

