$0.92 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. Stephens raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $49.61. 995,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

