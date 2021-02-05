0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Achieves $35.24 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $35.24 million and $483,636.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039606 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.