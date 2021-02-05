0xBitcoin Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1.69 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

