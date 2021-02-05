$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $16,203,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.42.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.