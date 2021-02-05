10,147 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,367. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

