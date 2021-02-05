102535 (CMM.V) (CVE:CMM) Stock Price Up ∞

Shares of 102535 (CMM.V) (CVE:CMM) rose ∞ on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 181,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 244,160 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69.

About 102535 (CMM.V) (CVE:CMM)

Canabo Medical Inc, formerly Four River Ventures Ltd, is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the provision of medical services and non-cannabinoid products for patients suffering from chronic pain and disabling illnesses through health clinics. The Company operates approximately 10 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 102535 (CMM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 102535 (CMM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.