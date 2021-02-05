11,357 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.28. 58,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,297. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

