11,624 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2,073.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 26,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.62. The stock had a trading volume of 261,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

