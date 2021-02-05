$12.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $12.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.91 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $48.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $49.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,754,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

