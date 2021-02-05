1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.20 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) received a €20.20 ($23.76) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.02 ($30.61).

ETR DRI traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Friday, reaching €20.94 ($24.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.07. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

