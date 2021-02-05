$122.32 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report $122.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.71 million. ATN International posted sales of $112.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $453.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.41 million to $454.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $507.66 million, with estimates ranging from $484.01 million to $531.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

Several research firms have commented on ATNI. Sidoti increased their target price on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

ATNI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of -220.80 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

