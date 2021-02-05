123,175 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000. Cloudflare comprises approximately 1.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,630,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 760,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:NET traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. 64,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,167. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -219.76 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock worth $86,462,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.