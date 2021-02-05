$126.04 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report sales of $126.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.73 million to $126.35 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $511.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.96 million to $519.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $528.06 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $542.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $11.39 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 563,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 361,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

