129,561 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

