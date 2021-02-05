12Ships Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $21.52 million and $4.40 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

12Ships Profile

TSHP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,948,211,369 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

