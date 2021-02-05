$140.96 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $140.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.60 million to $151.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $19,286,000.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.26.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

