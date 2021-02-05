140,008 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $23.89.

