140166 Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $58.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at 140166 from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.84.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 847,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,152,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

